TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.