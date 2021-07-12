CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brady were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Brady by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after acquiring an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brady by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 174,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRC opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

