Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.92 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $4,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,164,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 970,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD opened at $1.12 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.