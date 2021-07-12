Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,281 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 65.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GWB stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.