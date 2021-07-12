Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPI opened at $173.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

