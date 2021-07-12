Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

