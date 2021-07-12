Credit Suisse AG Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 139,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

