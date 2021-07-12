Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,848 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $133.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

