Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,288 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

OMF opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

