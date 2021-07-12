ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $27,965.33 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $27.90 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

