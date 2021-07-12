SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,567 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hecla Mining by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.14 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.08, a PEG ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

