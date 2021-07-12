SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

