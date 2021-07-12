Franklin Resources Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YALA stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -833.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

