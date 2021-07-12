Franklin Resources Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $609,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

