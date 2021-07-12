Franklin Resources Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $609,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.