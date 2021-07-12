argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $9,883,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $313.07 on Monday. argenx SE has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

