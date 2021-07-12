Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.