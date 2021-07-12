Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 79.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.07 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

