Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $30.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.