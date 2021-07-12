Comparing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 0 2.80

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Harmonic -3.26% 0.85% 0.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 69.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.18 -$29.27 million ($0.11) -74.18

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmonic beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of high-quality streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to any device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. Harmonic Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

