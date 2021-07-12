SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 53.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.79.

Shares of SAIA opened at $206.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

