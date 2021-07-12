Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

