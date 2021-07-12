Barclays PLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

