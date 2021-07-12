Barclays PLC Has $1.48 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

