ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

