Bank of Montreal Can Sells 437,579 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,982,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $296,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.17 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

