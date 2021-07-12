Barclays PLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,405 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Translate Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

