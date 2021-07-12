Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of QuinStreet worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,728.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

