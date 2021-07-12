Barclays PLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO opened at $46.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

