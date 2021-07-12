Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

BWFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

