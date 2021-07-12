Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NFE opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $602,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

