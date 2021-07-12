Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 189,975 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 359.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RUTH stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

