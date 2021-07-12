JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 82,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,777,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYTE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

