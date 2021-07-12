ING Groep’s (ING) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

ING stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

