Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

VG opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

