Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKLA stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

