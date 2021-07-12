TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.