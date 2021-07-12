Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.