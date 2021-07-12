Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

LCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LCY stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.