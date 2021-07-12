Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 23,500 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $949.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

