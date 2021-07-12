4,336 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 32,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

