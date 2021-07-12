Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,960 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

