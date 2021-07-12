NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of NMI worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMIH opened at $21.49 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.