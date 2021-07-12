Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 44,600 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.78. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

