Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vivint Smart Home worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVNT stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.64. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

