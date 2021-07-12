Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 175,400 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Raven Industries worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,880,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

