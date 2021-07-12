Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

