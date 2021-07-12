Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.