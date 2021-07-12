Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $2.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

