Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.16. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

