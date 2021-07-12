$2.04 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.25. Danaher has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.