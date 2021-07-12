Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Sow Good alerts:

This table compares Sow Good and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Magnolia Oil & Gas 14.60% 10.60% 6.07%

74.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.81%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sow Good.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 7.02 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -775.00

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2020, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 460,398 net acres, including 23,513 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 436,885 net acres in the Giddings Field located in Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Lee, Grimes, Montgomery, and Washington Counties, Texas; and approximately 1,160 net wells with a total production capacity of 61.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.